What's the story

Coriander seed water is making rounds for its numerous health benefits, especially in terms of immunity boosting.

The easy drink involves soaking coriander seeds in water overnight and drinking the infused liquid.

Coriander is known for its antioxidant properties and coriander seed water may help improve body's natural defense.

An easy drink to whip up, it could be a valuable addition to your daily routine, especially when good health is of utmost importance.