Stay active with these traditional African dances
What's the story
African dances are rich in culture and history, and they are also a fun way to boost metabolism. These dances, which are performed at different occasions, require a lot of energy and movement. They can be a fun way to stay active and improve your metabolic rate. By adding these traditional dance forms to your routine, you can improve your cardiovascular health and burn calories, all while connecting with African heritage.
Maasai jump
Adumu: The jumping dance of the Maasai
Adumu, popularly known as the Maasai jump, is a famous dance of the Maasai community of Kenya and Tanzania.
The dance consists of jumping up and down while keeping the body straight.
The high-intensity moves work the leg muscles and improve cardiovascular health.
The adumu is performed in groups, which adds to the energy and makes it a great way to burn calories.
South African shake
Umteyo: The shaking dance from South Africa
Umteyo is a traditional South African dance from the Xhosa community.
The word means to shake, and that's exactly what this dance is all about.
It involves rapid shaking of the hips and torso, which helps in toning core muscles and improving flexibility.
The rhythmic movements of umteyo also help in increasing heart rate, which, in turn, boosts metabolism.
Ethiopian shoulders
Eskista: The Ethiopian shoulder dance
Eskista is a traditional Ethiopian dance that focuses on shoulder movements.
It involves isolating the shoulders while keeping the rest of the body still.
This unique style not only improves shoulder mobility but also engages various muscle groups in the upper body.
Regular practice of Eskista can improve posture and increase metabolic activity by engaging multiple muscle groups at once.
Congolese rhythm
Ndombolo: The Congolese dance craze
Ndombolo is a popular Congolese dance that took the world by storm with its infectious rhythms.
It involves fast-paced footwork, combined with energetic body movements.
This lively style provides an excellent cardiovascular workout by keeping participants moving continuously at a high tempo.
Ndombolo sessions can easily turn into calorie-burning marathons, thanks to their upbeat nature.
Ivorian hips
Mapouka: The Ivorian hip dance
Mapouka is an Ivorian dance that focuses on hip movements.
It is characterized by its energetic steps, which require a lot of effort from the lower body.
This high-energy style not only improves coordination but also burns calories through continuous movement.
Mapouka is a fun way to improve your fitness and connect with African culture.