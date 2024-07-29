In short Simplifying... In short Nutritional yeast is a versatile ingredient that can boost your vitamin B12 intake.

It can be used in a variety of dishes like a cheesy vegan popcorn, a breakfast scramble with tofu or chickpea flour, a creamy vegan Alfredo sauce made from soaked cashews, and a savory vegan gravy.

These dishes not only satisfy your taste buds but also provide a significant dose of vitamin B12, making them both delicious and nutritious. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Boost your vitamin B12 levels with nutritional yeast

What's the story Vitamin B12 is essential for nerve health and red blood cell production. Vegans often struggle to find B12 sources, as it's mainly in animal products. Nutritional yeast, a vegan superfood, is rich in B12 and adds a cheesy, nutty flavor to meals. We'll explore ways to include this ingredient in your diet for delicious, nutritious dishes.

Cheesy vegan popcorn

Who doesn't love popcorn? Make your movie nights unforgettable with cheesy vegan popcorn sprinkled generously with nutritional yeast. Simply pop your favorite kernels, melt some vegan butter, and toss it all together with a liberal amount of nutritional yeast. This not only quenches those cheesy cravings but also significantly boosts your intake of vitamin B-12, offering a snack that's both flavorful and nutrient-rich.

Nutritional yeast breakfast scramble

Start your day right with a nutritional yeast breakfast scramble. Use tofu or chickpea flour as the base for your scramble, then add turmeric for color and nutritional yeast for that cheesy flavor and vitamin B12 boost. Throw in some spinach, tomatoes, and onions for an extra dose of vitamins and minerals. It's a hearty breakfast that keeps you energized throughout the morning.

Creamy vegan Alfredo sauce

Pasta lovers rejoice! You can still enjoy creamy Alfredo sauce without dairy by using nutritional yeast. Blend soaked cashews with garlic, lemon juice, water, and plenty of nutritional yeast to achieve that rich, creamy texture and taste. This sauce not only elevates any pasta dish but also enriches it with vitamin B12—perfect for maintaining healthy energy levels.

Savory vegan gravy

Create a savory vegan gravy with vegetable broth, thickened with flour or cornstarch. Saute onions and garlic, add soy sauce for flavor, and mix in nutritional yeast for a B12 boost. This gravy is ideal over mashed potatoes or other sides, offering an umami taste and nutritional benefits. Nutritional yeast makes dishes delicious while ensuring adequate vitamin B12 intake.