Boost your immunity with these turmeric smoothies
What's the story
Turmeric, a spice celebrated for its anti-inflammatory properties, can be a great addition to your smoothies. Not only does it add a beautiful color, but it also comes with a host of health benefits. Adding turmeric to your smoothies can help boost your immunity and give you a refreshing start to your day. Here are five easy turmeric smoothie recipes that you can try.
Tropical twist
Tropical turmeric delight
This smoothie combines the goodness of pineapple and mango with the earthy flavor of turmeric.
Blend one cup of pineapple chunks, one cup of mango chunks, one-half teaspoon of ground turmeric, and one cup of coconut water until smooth.
The tropical fruits add natural sweetness while complementing the subtle spice from the turmeric.
Green goodness
Green turmeric boost
For a nutrient-packed green smoothie, mix one banana, one cup of spinach leaves, one-half an avocado, one-half a teaspoon of ground turmeric, and one cup of almond milk in a blender.
This recipe gives you a creamy texture with the added benefits of leafy greens and healthy fats from the avocado.
Berry Blast
Berry turmeric fusion
Combine the antioxidant power of berries with turmeric in this vibrant smoothie.
Blend half a cup each of strawberries and blueberries with one-half teaspoon of ground turmeric, and 1 cup of orange juice until smooth.
The berries provide natural sweetness while enhancing the immune-boosting effects.
Citrus zing
Citrus turmeric refresh
For a refreshing citrus smoothie, mix two oranges, one lemon (peeled), half a teaspoon of ground turmeric, and ice cubes in a blender.
Blend until smooth for a zesty drink that combines vitamin C-rich fruits with the benefits of turmeric.
Coconut creaminess
Creamy coconut turmeric treat
This creamy smoothie uses coconut milk as its base for added richness.
Blend half a banana, half an apple (cored), one tablespoon shredded coconut (unsweetened), one-half teaspoon ground turmeric, and two tablespoons honey or maple syrup (optional) together until smooth.
The result is a deliciously creamy treat that's perfect any time you need an energy boost.