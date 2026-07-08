Meet borage, a culinary herb with big flavor

Dish 1

Borage-infused vegetable stew

Borage-infused vegetable stew is a comforting dish that marries the earthy taste of borage leaves with an array of vegetables. The stew usually contains tomatoes, carrots, onions, and spices like cumin and coriander. The addition of borage gives the stew a subtle herbal note, elevating the overall flavor profile. This dish is not only delicious but also packed with nutrients, making it a wholesome meal option.