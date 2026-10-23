5 delicious poha varieties you must try
What's the story
Poha, a popular breakfast dish in India, is made with flattened rice. It is loved for its simplicity and versatility. While traditional poha is a staple in many households, there are some lesser-known varieties that are equally delicious and worth trying. These unique versions offer different flavors and ingredients, giving a new twist to the classic dish. Here are five delightful poha varieties that you may not have tried yet.
#1
Kanda poha: A Maharashtrian delight
Kanda poha is a famous Maharashtrian version of the dish. It is made by adding onions to the basic poha recipe.
The dish is usually garnished with fresh coriander leaves and served with a sprinkle of sev for added crunch.
Kanda poha is usually enjoyed as a morning meal or an evening snack, and it is loved for its savory taste and aroma.
#2
Indori poha: A spicy twist
Indori poha hails from Indore in Madhya Pradesh and is known for its spicy kick.
This version uses a unique blend of spices like cumin, mustard seeds, and turmeric to amp up the flavor profile.
It is also topped with sev, pomegranate seeds, and a dash of lemon juice to add tanginess.
Indori poha packs a punch for those who like their breakfast with a bit of spice.
#3
Jalebi poha: Sweet meets savory
Jalebi poha combines the best of both worlds by pairing sweet jalebis with savory poha.
This fusion dish offers contrasting flavors that complement each other beautifully.
The sweetness from the jalebis balances out the savory notes from the poha, making it an interesting choice for those who enjoy experimenting with flavors.
#4
Tomato poha: Tangy twist
Tomato poha adds tanginess by adding tomatoes to the mix. The tomatoes are cooked down to make a rich base that goes well with flattened rice.
This version is especially loved during monsoons when people crave something light, yet flavorful.
Tomato poha gives you a refreshing change from regular recipes without losing out on comfort food vibes.
#5
Coconut poha: Tropical flavor infusion
Coconut poha brings tropical flavors by adding grated coconut into the mix.
The coconut adds a subtle sweetness and texture contrast to the flattened rice.
This version is perfect for coconut lovers looking for a new way to enjoy this versatile ingredient.
It adds a delightful twist to the traditional recipe, making it a unique culinary experience.