5 flavorful upma varieties for a delicious breakfast
What's the story
Upma is a popular South Indian breakfast dish that is loved for its simplicity and versatility. Made with semolina, vegetables, and spices, upma can be customized in a number of ways to suit different tastes. While traditional upma is savory, many innovative variations add a unique twist to this classic dish. Here are five flavorful upma varieties you must try for a delightful breakfast experience.
#1
Tomato upma: A tangy twist
Tomato upma adds a tangy twist to the regular recipe by including tomatoes in the mix.
The tomatoes lend a slight tanginess that complements the semolina well.
Sautéing tomatoes with mustard seeds, curry leaves, and green chilies makes the base flavorful.
This version is ideal for those who love a hint of tanginess in their breakfast dishes.
#2
Vegetable upma: Nutritious and colorful
Vegetable upma amps up the nutrition quotient by adding an array of vegetables, like carrots, peas, and bell peppers.
Not only does it make the dish colorful, but it also adds texture and flavor.
The vegetables are cooked along with semolina and spices, like turmeric and ginger paste, to make it wholesome and tasty.
#3
Lemon upma: Zesty delight
Lemon upma brings zest to your morning meal with its refreshing citrusy flavor.
The addition of lemon juice just before serving gives this variant its distinctive taste.
It balances well with roasted cashews or peanuts added for crunchiness.
This one is perfect if you like your food with a little tanginess.
#4
Coconut upma: Creamy indulgence
Coconut upma brings in creamy indulgence by adding freshly grated coconut to the mix.
The coconut gives a rich texture that goes beautifully with the other ingredients, like green chilies, ginger paste, and so on.
This variant is ideal for coconut lovers who want to indulge in something creamy yet savory.
#5
Rawa idli upma: Fusion flavor
Rawa idli upma is a fusion of two popular South Indian dishes, idli and upma.
It uses idli batter instead of semolina but retains all other elements, like mustard seeds, curry leaves, and so on, making it unique yet familiar at the same time.
This one is for those who love experimenting with traditional recipes.