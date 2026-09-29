Most beautiful botanical gardens in Paris: A list
What's the story
Paris, the city of love, also has a number of botanical gardens that provide a peaceful escape from the hustle and bustle of the city. These gardens are not just beautiful, but also home to a variety of plant species from all over the world. Whether you're a nature lover or just looking for some peace, these gardens give you a chance to explore and learn about different flora in a calm environment.
#1
Jardin des Plantes: A historical haven
Jardin des Plantes, one of Paris' oldest botanical gardens, dates back to 1626.
Situated in the Latin Quarter, it is home to a wide range of plants from different climates and regions.
The garden also has greenhouses with exotic plants and a natural history museum.
Visitors can stroll through themed sections, like the Alpine Garden or the Rose Garden, making it a perfect place for both education and leisure.
#2
Parc Floral de Paris: A floral paradise
Parc Floral de Paris is located in the Bois de Vincennes and is part of the city's largest green space.
This colorful park features seasonal flower displays and themed gardens, such as the Iris Garden and the Peony Garden.
It also hosts cultural events throughout the year, making it a lively spot for both locals and tourists.
The park's vast area ensures that visitors have plenty of space to relax or engage in outdoor activities.
#3
Serre aux Papillons: A unique experience
Located within the Jardin des Plantes, the Serre aux Papillons offers a unique experience where visitors can walk among free-flying butterflies in a tropical environment.
The greenhouse simulates a rainforest climate, allowing hundreds of butterfly species to thrive.
This immersive experience provides an opportunity to learn about butterfly life cycles and conservation efforts, while enjoying the beauty of these delicate creatures up close.
#4
Jardin Botanique de la Ville de Paris: A hidden gem
The Jardin Botanique de la Ville de Paris is located on the outskirts of Paris in the 12th arrondissement.
It is often overlooked by tourists but is worth the visit for its extensive collection of plants from around the world.
The garden has several themed areas, including an arboretum with trees from different continents, making it an ideal destination for plant enthusiasts seeking something off the beaten path.