Most beautiful botanical gardens in Paris: A list

Parc Floral de Paris is located in the Bois de Vincennes and is part of the city's largest green space.

This colorful park features seasonal flower displays and themed gardens, such as the Iris Garden and the Peony Garden.

It also hosts cultural events throughout the year, making it a lively spot for both locals and tourists.

The park's vast area ensures that visitors have plenty of space to relax or engage in outdoor activities.