5 must-try herbal teas

With a perfect combination of flavors and health benefits, African herbal teas make an irresistible addition to a tea lover's collection. These teas are prepared from local plants and herbs, each offering an interesting flavor and medicinal benefit of its own. From improving immunity to digestion, African herbal teas give a holistic way to improve health. Here are some must-try varieties you can make at home.

#1 Rooibos: The red bush tea Coming from South Africa, rooibos tea features a deep red color and a smooth flavor. Loaded with antioxidants, it is caffeine-free and helps reduce oxidative stress. Rooibos also supports heart health by enhancing your cholesterol levels. To enjoy the tea, steep one teaspoon of rooibos leaves in hot water for five minutes. You can add some honey or lemon for added flavor.

#2 Hibiscus: A floral delight Hibiscus tea, made from the dried petals of the hibiscus flower, is popular in several African countries. This vibrant red tea has a tart taste (similar to that of cranberries) and is usually enjoyed hot/cold. Due to its high anthocyanin content, hibiscus tea may help lower blood pressure. To make it at home, steep two teaspoons of dried hibiscus petals in boiling water for 10 minutes.

#3 Honeybush: Naturally sweet brew Coming from the Eastern Cape region of South Africa, Honeybush tea offers a naturally sweet taste, sans added sugar. Like rooibos, it's caffeine-free and rich in antioxidants that promote overall health. Due to its anti-inflammatory properties, honeybush may also help with digestion. To brew, use one teaspoon of honeybush leaves per cup of boiling water and let it steep for seven minutes.

#4 Lemongrass: Refreshing citrus notes Lemongrass tea offers refreshing citrus notes along with possible digestive benefits. Widely used in West African cuisine as well as drinks, lemongrass has antibacterial properties that may help combat infections. To prepare lemongrass tea at home, chop fresh lemongrass stalks into small pieces or use dried lemongrass; then steep two teaspoons in hot water for five minutes and strain.