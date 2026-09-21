Planning a Botswana trip? These gadgets are worth packing
What's the story
Botswana's vast landscapes and rich wildlife make it a perfect destination for adventure lovers. However, to explore these remote areas, you need the right tech gadgets. From navigation tools to communication devices, these gadgets can make your journey safer and more enjoyable. Here are some essential tech gadgets that can help you explore Botswana's wilderness with ease and confidence.
#1
GPS devices for accurate navigation
A reliable GPS device is a must when traveling through Botswana's remote regions.
These devices provide accurate maps and directions, which is important when the roads are poorly marked or non-existent.
A good GPS can also give you real-time traffic updates and alternate routes, making sure you reach your destination without any hassle.
Look for models with offline capabilities, as internet connectivity may be limited in some areas.
#2
Portable solar chargers for power supply
In the wilds of Botswana, access to electricity is scarce. A portable solar charger can keep your devices powered up while you are out exploring.
These chargers are lightweight and easy to carry, making them ideal for long trips where you will not have access to traditional power sources.
With a solar charger, you can keep your phone, GPS device, or camera running throughout your adventure.
#3
Satellite phones for reliable communication
Given Botswana's vastness, mobile networks are unreliable in remote areas. A satellite phone ensures you can communicate with the outside world no matter where you are.
These phones work through satellites instead of cell towers, providing coverage even in the most isolated places.
They are especially useful for emergencies or keeping in touch with family, friends, and colleagues back home.
#4
Action cameras for capturing memories
Action cameras are perfect for capturing high-quality photos and videos of your adventures in Botswana's wilderness.
These cameras are compact, durable, and often waterproof and shockproof, making them ideal for outdoor use.
With features like wide-angle lenses and high-resolution recording capabilities, action cameras let you document every moment of your journey without missing a detail.
#5
Power banks as backup energy sources
Power banks serve as backup energy sources when you are out exploring Botswana's wilderness.
They are portable battery packs that can recharge smartphones, tablets, and other small electronic devices on the go.
Given the unpredictable nature of power supply in remote regions, carrying a power bank ensures that your essential gadgets remain operational throughout your trip.