Where to try bouldering in Africa

The Cederberg Mountains in South Africa are famous for their stunning landscapes and challenging bouldering spots. Perfect for climbers looking for adventure, these mountains offer a range of routes that test your skills and endurance. From beginners to seasoned pros, there is something for everyone. Here are some of the top bouldering spots in the Cederberg Mountains that guarantee an unforgettable experience.

#1 Rocklands: A climber's paradise Rocklands is famous for its amazing sandstone formations and is a favorite among climbers from all over the world. The area has hundreds of problems ranging from easy to extremely difficult. The unique rock structures make it an ideal place for climbers to practice their technique and strength. With its stunning scenery and diverse routes, Rocklands is a must-visit for anyone serious about bouldering.

#2 Sanddrif: Scenic challenges await Sanddrif is another popular bouldering destination in the Cederberg Mountains. The area features a number of climbing routes set against the backdrop of beautiful natural scenery. Climbers can expect a mix of technical challenges and scenic beauty as they navigate through various problems. Sanddrif's accessibility and range of routes make it an ideal spot for both novice and experienced climbers.

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#3 Wolfberg Arch: Natural wonder meets climbing Wolfberg Arch is famous for its stunning natural archway, which also serves as a unique backdrop for climbers. This site offers a range of bouldering problems that challenge climbers' skills, while providing breathtaking views. The combination of natural beauty and challenging routes makes Wolfberg Arch a favorite among climbers looking for something different.

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#4 Algeria: Family-friendly climbing experience Algeria is known for its family-friendly bouldering environment, with easier routes for beginners and kids. The area has a number of accessible problems that are fun for all skill levels. Algeria's easy access and range of routes make it an ideal place for families looking to enjoy outdoor adventures together in the Cederberg Mountains.