Box jumping is an excellent cardiovascular workout

Box jumping: 5 health benefits you didn't know

By Vinita Jain 09:53 am Jul 06, 202609:53 am

What's the story

Box jumping is a simple but effective exercise that can do wonders for your health. It involves jumping onto a raised platform, commonly a sturdy box or step, and is a great way to improve your fitness. The exercise is easy to do and can be done anywhere, making it a favorite among fitness enthusiasts. Here are five health benefits of box jumping that will motivate you to add this exercise to your routine.