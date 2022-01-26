Lifestyle

Republic Day 2022: Powerful quotes by BR Ambedkar

Jan 26, 2022

BR Ambedkar was known for fighting against socio-economic differences in India. (Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Baba Saheb Ambedkar was a famous Indian politician, economist, and jurist who is celebrated for fighting for the rights of Dalits or untouchables. Referred to as the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, Ambedkar also played a crucial role in revolutionizing women's rights in the country. On the occasion of India's 73rd Republic Day, let's take a look at some of his powerful quotes.

Education Educate, agitate and organize

BR Ambedkar said, "Be Educated, Be Organized and Be Agitated" during his speech at the All-India Depressed Classes Conference in 1942. The quote indicates that a mass movement with an educated and organized group was required to topple caste oppression. It holds true today also as education leads to awareness and people need to come together to fight for the cause they believe in.

Life Life should be great rather than long

This particular quote by BR Ambedkar is truly inspiring and gives us immense hope and motivation even today to lead a fulfilling life. Haven't we all heard that we should live a life full of happiness and contentment, rather than just try to add more years to it? Also, a life spend helping others, is counted as a great life.

Pillars I like the religion that teaches liberty, equality and fraternity

The Indian Constitution rests on three important pillars--liberty, equality, and fraternity. According to Ambedkar, these three principles are co-related and not separate. Inequality hasn't ended even today and people are more divided than ever over various things. Civil liberties have been declining and the lack of fraternity is increasing the rift among the citizens of India.

Progress A community's success is measured by the progress of women

"I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved." This powerful and empowering quote by Ambedkar shows his immense respect and support for women. Women are an integral part of society and their position dictates how the country shapes up. They are in every field today and are making the country proud with their sterling achievements.

Self-help Self-help is the best help to lead a respectable life

"If you believe in living a respectable life, you believe in self-help which is the best help." This quote by Ambedkar suggests a man be self-reliant to be successful in life. Relying on others lowers a person's spirit, while self-help boosts confidence. The Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan or self-reliant India launched in 2020 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi envisages the same vision.