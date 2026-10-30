5 braided hairstyles to transform your curly hair
What's the story
Monsoon brings the joy of rain and the trouble of frizzy hair. For those with natural curls, managing hair during this season can be a task. Braids are a perfect solution, keeping your hair in place while looking stylish. They keep curls from turning frizzy and lend an elegant touch to your look. Here are some braid hairstyles that work wonders for curly hair in the monsoon.
#1
Classic French braid with a twist
The classic French braid is a go-to style for many, but adding a twist can make it even more fun.
By incorporating small sections of curls from the front and back, you can create a more secure, stylish braid.
This way, your curls are tamed, and you get a chic look that goes with any occasion.
It's perfect for keeping hair off your face while letting curls shine through.
#2
Double Dutch braids for extra hold
Double Dutch braids are ideal for those who want extra hold on their curls during the monsoon.
Unlike regular braids, this one involves crossing sections under instead of over, giving more volume and grip.
It keeps the moisture out and prevents frizz by keeping the hair close to the scalp.
Plus, it gives an edgy look that works well for casual outings or workout sessions.
#3
Waterfall braid for elegant flair
The waterfall braid is all about elegance and functionality. It involves letting some strands fall free while braiding others along the head's perimeter.
This way, curly hair gets some definition without being tightly pulled back.
This style is ideal for special occasions or when you want to look polished without compromising comfort.
#4
Fishtail braid for a textured look
Fishtail braids give a textured look that goes well with naturally curly hair.
This intricate style involves taking small sections from either side and crossing them over each other repeatedly until you reach the end of the braid.
It not only keeps curls in check but also adds dimension and interest to your hairstyle without any fuss.