These braid styles can elevate your hair game
What's the story
Braids have been a timeless hairstyle, loved for their versatility and elegance. They can be worn on any occasion, be it casual or formal. With a few classic styles, you can add a touch of sophistication to your look. Be it an expert or a novice, these braids are easy to do and look stunning. Here are five classic braids that can elevate your hairstyle game.
#1
The French braid: A timeless classic
The French braid is a classic that never goes out of style. It starts at the crown of the head and incorporates sections of hair as it goes down, creating an elegant woven effect.
Perfect for both everyday wear and special occasions, the French braid keeps hair neatly in place while adding volume and interest.
It's ideal for medium to long hair lengths.
#2
The fishtail braid: Intricate yet simple
The fishtail braid looks complicated but is pretty simple to do.
It involves taking small sections from either side of the hair and crossing them over each other, creating an intricate pattern resembling fish scales.
This braid is perfect for adding texture and detail to your hairstyle without much effort. It looks great on both straight and wavy hair.
#3
The Dutch braid: Inside-out elegance
The Dutch braid is similar to the French braid but with one major difference: the sections are crossed under instead of over, giving it an inside-out appearance.
This technique makes the braid sit more prominently on top of the hair, adding dimension and depth.
The Dutch braid works well for casual outings, as well as formal events.
#4
The waterfall braid: Romantic flair
The waterfall braid is a romantic style that adds a touch of elegance to any look.
It allows some strands of hair to fall freely while creating a cascading effect along the side of your head.
This is done by dropping each section as you go along, instead of incorporating them all into one continuous plait, like traditional braids do.
#5
The boxer braids: Sporty chic
Boxer braids are two tight French or Dutch-style plaits worn close to the scalp, on either side of your head.
They are often seen on athletes, or those who prefer low-maintenance, yet stylish options during workouts or busy days out and about town alike.
They provide both functionality and flair, making them perfect whether you're hitting the gym hard or simply running errands around town.