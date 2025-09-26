Breathing habits: Myth v/s facts

Breathing is an essential part of our daily lives, yet many of us have misconceptions about it. These myths can affect our health and well-being. Knowing the truth behind these myths is important for leading a healthy life. Today, we debunk some common myths about breathing, and give you insights into how proper breathing can improve your health.

#1 Myth: Deep breathing is always better Many believe that deep breathing is always better for health. However, this isn't always true. Deep breaths can sometimes lead to hyperventilation, which causes dizziness and discomfort. The key is to focus on controlled and mindful breathing rather than just depth. This way, you can ensure that your body gets the right amount of oxygen without overdoing it.

#2 Myth: Breathing exercises are only for athletes Another common misconception is that breathing exercises are only for athletes or those who practice yoga. In reality, everyone can benefit from them. Regular breathing exercises can reduce stress, improve concentration, and promote relaxation in people from all walks of life. Incorporating simple breathing techniques into daily routines can benefit anyone looking to improve their mental and physical health.

#3 Myth: Nose breathing is unnecessary Some people think that nose breathing is unnecessary and that mouth breathing is just fine. However, breathing through the nose has many benefits, such as filtering out dust particles and humidifying the air before it reaches the lungs. It also helps regulate airflow and supports better oxygenation of the body. Thus, whenever possible, you should prefer nose breathing over mouth breathing.