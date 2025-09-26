India's lesser-known fruit orchards: A list

India is home to a number of hidden fruit orchards, which are yet to be discovered by tourists. These offbeat destinations give you a chance to witness the country's diverse horticulture and enjoy some fresh, organic produce. From the lush landscapes of Himachal Pradesh to the tranquil settings of Kerala , these orchards offer an authentic experience of India's agricultural heritage. Here's a look at some of these lesser-known gems.

#1 Himachal Pradesh's apple orchards Himachal Pradesh is famous for its apple orchards, particularly in regions like Kinnaur and Shimla. The cool climate and fertile soil make it a perfect place for growing apples. Tourists can visit during harvest season to witness the picking process and taste different varieties of apples straight from the tree. The scenic beauty of the region adds to the charm, making it a perfect getaway for nature lovers.

#2 Kerala's spice and fruit plantations Kerala's spice plantations also double up as fruit orchards, growing bananas, papayas, and guavas along with spices such as cardamom and pepper. The plantations in Munnar and Wayanad allow tourists to take guided tours where they can learn about cultivation methods and sample fresh produce. The lush greenery and pleasant climate make it an ideal destination for those wanting to explore India's agricultural diversity.

#3 Uttarakhand's walnut orchards Uttarakhand has expansive walnut orchards, especially in areas such as Nainital and Almora. The state is known for its high-quality walnuts, which are harvested in October every year. Tourists can take part in the harvesting activities or simply enjoy the serene surroundings of these orchards. The region's cool weather makes it an ideal place to visit during the summer months.