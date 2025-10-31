Breathing exercises to instantly reduce stress

Breathwork is a simple yet powerful practice that can help you improve your wellness. By focusing on the way you breathe, you can reduce stress, improve mental clarity, and promote relaxation. The practice involves various techniques that emphasize controlled breathing patterns to achieve specific health benefits. Here are five beginner-friendly breathwork practices that can easily be incorporated into your daily routine for a healthier lifestyle.

Deep breath Diaphragmatic breathing Diaphragmatic breathing, or abdominal breathing, involves engaging the diaphragm fully while inhaling and exhaling. This technique increases lung capacity and promotes deeper breaths, which can help reduce stress and anxiety. To practice diaphragmatic breathing, lie down comfortably with one hand on your chest and the other on your abdomen. Inhale deeply through your nose so that only the abdomen rises, then exhale slowly through pursed lips.

Four-square method Box breathing technique Box breathing is a structured technique involving four equal parts: inhale, hold, exhale, hold. This method helps in calming the mind by focusing on counting breaths instead of external distractions. Start by inhaling deeply for four counts, holding for another four counts, exhaling slowly for four counts, and holding again for four counts before repeating the cycle.

Nadi Shodhana Alternate nostril breathing Alternate nostril breathing is an ancient practice that balances energy levels in the body by alternating between left and right nostrils while breathing. Start by closing off one nostril with your finger as you inhale through the other side; switch after exhaling completely from both sides alternately.

Relaxation technique 4-7-8 breathing pattern The four-seven-eight pattern is a simple but effective way to promote relaxation and sleep. Inhale through your nose for four seconds, hold your breath for seven seconds, and exhale through your mouth for eight seconds. Repeat the cycle a few times, and you'll feel calm and ready to sleep.