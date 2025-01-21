5 thrilling bridge bungee jumps around the world
Bungee jumping from bridges is a rising trend that has captured the hearts of adventure enthusiasts worldwide.
This thrilling activity involves jumping from a high bridge secured only by a large elastic cord, providing a heart-racing rush of adrenaline.
From legendary leaps over vast canyons to scenic plunges above serene rivers, this article highlights some of the world's most exciting bridge bungee jumps.
Bloukrans
Iconic Bloukrans Bridge jump
South Africa's Bloukrans Bridge is the world's highest commercial bridge bungee jump at 216 meters.
Located along the picturesque Garden Route, this jump promises not only an adrenaline rush but also stunning views of the Bloukrans River below.
Priced around $75, this bucket-list-worthy experience is a must for any adventurer visiting South Africa.
Kawarau
Historic Kawarau Bridge Bungee
New Zealand is pretty much the OG when it comes to commercial bungee jumping, and Kawarau Bridge is where it all began.
Just outside of Queenstown, this 43-meter leap is perfect for first-timers and lets you "kiss" or touch the crystal-clear waters below.
And, for about $130, you can even opt for a tandem jump, which is perfect for couples or friends looking for a unique (and adrenaline-filled) bonding experience.
Europabrücke
Thrilling Europabrucke Bungee Experience
The Europabrucke Bridge in Austria offers one of Europe's highest bungees, towering at 192 meters above the ground.
This jump boasts a beautiful setting with the Austrian Alps serving as a picturesque backdrop. It's priced reasonably at around $170 per jump.
It draws thrill-seekers from all over the continent eager to plunge into the gorge against the backdrop of spectacular mountain vistas.
Victoria Falls
Exhilarating Victoria Falls bridge jump
Straddling the border between Zambia and Zimbabwe, the Victoria Falls Bridge presents the most scenic bungee opportunity.
The 111-meter plummet towards the Zambezi River guarantees a heart-pounding encounter with the roar and mist of Victoria Falls in the backdrop.
At $160 a pop, this is one memory etched into the senses, where the world's natural splendor meets the thrill of defying gravity.
Safety first
Safety tips and preparations
Before you go jumping off any bridges (literally), make sure you pick a reputable operator that puts safety first.
Check their safety records and how they maintain their equipment.
Pay close attention during safety briefings and follow all instructions from your guide or instructor.
Make sure you're physically and mentally prepared for the intense activity so you can enjoy it without any problems.