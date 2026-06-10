Broccoli garlic pasta makes for a delicious meal loaded with nutrients

5 easy meals that combine broccoli and garlic

By Vinita Jain 10:19 am Jun 10, 202610:19 am

What's the story

Broccoli and garlic make a perfect pair for boosting your immune system. Broccoli is loaded with vitamins C and K, while garlic has compounds that enhance the immune response. Together, they make a powerful combination to keep you healthy. Here are five easy recipes that use broccoli and garlic to boost your immunity. They are simple to make and delicious to eat.