Tamari is a gluten-free soy sauce alternative that adds depth to the flavor of many dishes

Why broccoli and tamari make a perfect pair

By Vinita Jain 11:40 am Jun 10, 202611:40 am

What's the story

Broccoli and tamari make a nutritious pair that can easily enhance your daily meals. Broccoli, a cruciferous vegetable, is famous for its high vitamin C and fiber content. Tamari, a gluten-free soy sauce, adds a rich umami flavor to dishes. Together, they make a delicious combination that not only adds taste but also nutritional value to your diet. Here's how you can add this dynamic duo to your meals.