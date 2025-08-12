How to style your space with calabash pieces 

Repurposed calabash offers a unique and budget-friendly way to bring African decor into your home. Traditionally used in various African cultures, this versatile gourd can be transformed into stunning decorative pieces. By using calabash, you can not only embrace sustainable practices but also add a touch of authenticity and cultural richness into your living space. Here are some insights on creatively using repurposed calabash for decorating your home.

#1 Transforming Calabash into lamps Calabashes can be hollowed out and carved to make gorgeous lampshades. When lit from within, the intricate patterns cast mesmerizing shadows on the walls. They can add warmth and character to any room. These lamps can be hung from the ceiling or placed on tables as statement pieces. The natural texture of the calabash complements various interior styles. It makes it a versatile choice for lighting solutions.

#2 Creating unique bowls and containers Repurposed calabashes make for excellent bowls and containers to store small items or serve dry snacks. Their natural shape and texture lend an earthy element to your decor while being functional. You can paint or carve designs onto the surface for an added visual appeal. These bowls are perfect for coffee tables or kitchen counters, offering the best of both worlds: practicality and aesthetic.

#3 Designing artistic wall hangings Calabashes can be sliced into thin sections and artistically arranged on walls to make beautiful hanging. Paint them in vibrant colors or leave them as it is, you have eye-catching wall art that speaks African heritage. These wall hangings not just make for great conversation starters, they also add depth and dimension to plain walls without making a hole in your pocket.