How to style bold prints on a budget

We all know how African-style fashion is characterized by its bright colors, bold patterns, and unique designs. But did you know that embracing this style at home can also be thrilling and economical? Yes, with a few creative ideas, you can overhaul your wardrobe without burning a hole in your pocket. Here's how you can give yourself an African-inspired fashion makeover on a budget, easily at home.
Fabric selection
Incorporate traditional fabrics
One of the easiest ways to add African style to your wardrobe is by adding traditional fabrics like ankara or kente. These fabrics can easily be found at local markets or online stores at reasonable prices. By getting small amounts, you can make accessories like headbands or scarves that give an African touch without shelling out much.
Accessory crafting
DIY accessories with beads
Beads also form an integral part of African fashion, both in terms of jewelry and clothing embellishments. Making your own beaded accessories is a cheap way to go all out with this trend. You can easily find beads in different colors and sizes at a craft store. Use them to create necklaces, bracelets, or even embellish existing clothes.
Clothing transformation
Upcycle old clothes with patterns
If you're looking to revamp your wardrobe without having to spend a fortune, opt for African-inspired patterns to add to your old clothes. Use fabric paint or stick on patches emblazoned with traditional motifs to give a fresh lease of life to your plain shirts or dresses. Not only does this save money, but it also adds a personal touch to your clothing items.
Style fusion
Mix and match styles creatively
Mixing modern pieces with traditional African elements gives you a unique look that is hard to miss. Pair contemporary jeans with an ankara top or accessorize a simple dress with bold Maasai jewelry. This way you can experiment without needing an entirely new wardrobe, all while keeping it affordable.
Thrift shopping
Explore thrift stores for unique finds
Thrift stores are treasure troves for those looking to add some African-style elements to their wardrobe without burning a hole in their pocket. These stores are packed with vintage skirts, colorful tops, and unique accessories that go hand in hand with the vibrant themes of African fashion. By rummaging through these stores, you can get amazing pieces that complement your makeover journey, all within your budget.