Create stunning art with common household items

Creating art doesn't have to be an expensive affair. You can repurpose many household items creatively to produce stunning artwork without burning a hole in your pocket. By using everyday objects, you can experiment with new techniques and materials. This way, art becomes accessible and fun for everyone. Not only does it save money, but it also promotes sustainability by reusing items that would otherwise be thrown away.

Magazine collage Transform old magazines into collages Old magazines are a treasure trove of colors and textures that can be transformed into beautiful collages. Just cut out images, patterns, or text that catch your eye and arrange them on a canvas or paper. This technique allows for endless creativity as you layer different elements to create unique compositions. It's the perfect way to recycle old reading material while expressing your artistic vision.

Cardboard stencils Use cardboard for stencils Cardboard from packaging boxes can also be repurposed into stencils for painting/drawing projects. Simply cut out shapes/patterns from the cardboard to create reusable stencils. They add depth and interest to your artwork. Plus, it's extremely cost-effective. You can experiment with various designs without the need to buy expensive stenciling tools.

Bubble wrap texture Create textures with bubble wrap Bubble wrap is not just for packing, it can also add interesting textures to your paintings. Simply apply paint onto the bubble side of the wrap, and press it onto your canvas or paper for a unique pattern effect. This simple technique provides an easy way to incorporate texture into your work without needing specialized tools.

Jar organizers Turn jars into paintbrush holders Empty jars from sauces or jams make perfect holders for organizing paintbrushes, pencils and other art supplies. Clean them thoroughly before use, then decorate them with paint or washi tape if you like. These jars help keep your workspace tidy while providing easy access to essential tools during creative sessions.