Why decorating windows with bold frames is a great idea!
By Anujj Trehaan
Jul 03, 2025
11:22 am
Bold frames can turn mundane windows into eye-catching decor pieces. By picking the perfect frame style, color, and material, homeowners can uplift their interiors tremendously. This trick not only brings an element of character into a room but also opens up a world of creativity with how you design your window. Here are some tips to use bold frames the right way in your decor.

Material selection

Choosing the right frame material

Choosing the right material for window frames is essential. Wood, metal, and composite materials each have their own benefits. Wood gives a classic feel and can be painted or stained in different colors. Metal frames are sturdy and add a modern appeal to interiors. Composite materials are versatile and resistant to weather changes, making them apt for different climates.

Color matching

Color coordination with interior themes

The color of your correspond to the rest of the room's theme. Neutral tones like black or white lend a timeless appeal and suit most color combos. If you want to make a statement, opt for vibrant colors like red or blue that give an unexpected pop of interest without overpowering the space.

Shape exploration

Incorporating unique shapes

If you are a little adventurous, experimenting with unique shapes in the window frames can create visual interest and break away from the traditional rectangular designs. Arched or circular frames will add an element of surprise and elegance into any room setting. These shapes draw attention naturally while maintaining functionality as windows.

Light management

Balancing light entry with privacy needs

Balancing natural light entry with privacy is important when going for bold window frames. You can Youth can either opt for frosted glass or add sheer curtains to allow light diffusion while keeping privacy levels inside the home. This way, rooms remain bright, yet private enough according to your individual preferences.