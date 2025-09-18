How to turn household items into camping gear

Camping can be a thrilling experience, but the expense of gear can add up in no time. Luckily, several household items can serve as camping essentials, saving you both money and space. By repurposing day-to-day objects, you can enjoy an affordable camping experience without compromising on comfort or convenience. Here are some practical hacks to convert common household items into handy camping gear.

Tip 1 Use pill bottles for spice storage Empty pill bottles serve as excellent containers for storing spices while camping. They are compact, waterproof, and easy to label. Just clean out the bottles thoroughly and fill them with your favorite spices for cooking outdoors. This hack saves space in your backpack and keeps your spices fresh and organized.

Tip 2 Turn old shower curtains into tarps Old shower curtains can be repurposed as tarps for all sorts of uses during a camping trip. They're lightweight, waterproof, and durable enough to provide ground cover or shelter from rain. Cut them to size if needed and use them as a makeshift tent footprint or picnic blanket.

Tip 3 Create fire starters with dryer lint Dryer lint is extremely flammable and serves as a great fire starter when used with other elements like wax or cardboard. Simply collect lint from your dryer filter and keep it in a plastic bag until you're ready to use it on your next camping trip. This simple hack guarantees you have an easy way to start a campfire without spending extra money on commercial fire starters.

Tip 4 Use pool noodles for tent protection Pool noodles are also handy items that can save your tent poles from getting damaged during storage or transport. Simply cut the noodles lengthwise and wrap them around the poles before packing them away in their carrying case or vehicle trunk. This way, you will not only prevent scratches and dents but also keep everything organized.