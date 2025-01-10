The key to building an affordable synthetic ice rink is choosing the right materials.

High-density polyethylene (HDPE) or ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene (UHMWPE) sheets are ideal for their durability and glide quality.

Costs fluctuate, but you can typically find HDPE sheets for approximately $100 per sheet.

Choosing used or slightly damaged sheets can offer savings of up to 50% off retail prices.