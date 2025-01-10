What's the story

Serj Tankian has captivated fans not only with his distinctive vocals but also with his unwavering activism and deep-seated passion for art.

This article delves into books that echo Tankian's artistic sensibilities, activism, and relentless quest for social justice.

Whether you're a fellow activist, an art enthusiast, or someone seeking to comprehend the world through his perspective, these recommendations are sure to pique your interest.