Serj Tankian's harmonic reads for art and activism
What's the story
Serj Tankian has captivated fans not only with his distinctive vocals but also with his unwavering activism and deep-seated passion for art.
This article delves into books that echo Tankian's artistic sensibilities, activism, and relentless quest for social justice.
Whether you're a fellow activist, an art enthusiast, or someone seeking to comprehend the world through his perspective, these recommendations are sure to pique your interest.
Insight 1
'Understanding Power' by Noam Chomsky
Understanding Power: The Indispensable Chomsky dives deep into the mechanisms of political power and its influence on society.
This book features a collection of dialogues between Chomsky and activists, shedding light on how power structures shape everything from media to education.
It resonates with Tankian's philosophy of challenging authority and unraveling the systems of societal control.
Insight 2
'The Shock Doctrine' by Naomi Klein
Naomi Klein's The Shock Doctrine: The Rise of Disaster Capitalism explores the disturbing way governments and corporations exploit crises to implement radical policies that benefit the few and harm the many.
This book reflects Tankian's critique of capitalist societies and his call to raise awareness and resist exploitation.
Insight 3
'This Is Your Brain on Music' by Daniel J. Levitin
Daniel J. Levitin's This Is Your Brain on Music: The Science of a Human Obsession delves into the intricate relationship between music and the human brain, shedding light on why music holds such profound sway over our emotions and social bonds.
Considering Tankian's revolutionary approach to music, this book offers a scientific explanation for music's transformative power, something Tankian intuitively harnessed to challenge societal norms and advocate for change.
Insight 4
'Rebel Ideas' by Matthew Syed
Matthew Syed's Rebel Ideas: The Power of Diverse Thinking highlights the importance of diversity in addressing complex challenges, asserting that innovation arises from the clash of different perspectives.
This resonates with Tankian's philosophy in music and activism, where the power of the collective initiates profound change.
These books echo Tankian's passions for art, activism, science, economics, politics, and psychology, mirroring the themes he advocates.