Kit Harington's historical fiction favorites

By Anujj Trehaan 11:07 am Dec 12, 202411:07 am

What's the story Kit Harington, the man who knows nothing (Jon Snow, hello!), loves historical fiction. This article lists his top favorites, which he believes are "perfect for modern readers looking to escape into the past. They all have gripping stories and really complex characters." Get ready for a literary journey through time, as you experience history like never before - all from the comfort of your favorite reading nook!

'Wolf Hall' tops the list

Harington's favorite books list would be incomplete without Hilary Mantel's Wolf Hall. This masterful novel catapults you into the turbulent court of Henry VIII, tracing the unlikely ascent of Thomas Cromwell. Mantel's exhaustive research and vibrant prose resurrect this bygone era, revealing the underbelly of political machinations and the intricacies of power at play in Tudor England.

'I, Claudius' by Robert Graves

I, Claudius by Robert Graves is a beloved classic. This novel presents the story of Claudius, the unlikely Roman Emperor, through a gripping first-person narrative. Readers are plunged into the lethal politics of ancient Rome, witnessing its ambitions, betrayals, and scandals firsthand. Graves' masterful storytelling paints a vivid picture of the Roman Empire's political landscape, providing a fascinating behind-the-scenes look at its inner workings.

'Shogun' by James Clavell

Harington also highly recommends Shogun by James Clavell for readers who want to dive into the world of feudal Japan. This epic novel centers on an English navigator who finds himself entangled in the complex political landscape of war-ravaged Japan in the early 1600s. Clavell's masterful portrayal of Japanese culture and society during this era offers a captivating journey into the heart of East meets West.

'A Tale of Two Cities' by Charles Dickens

A Tale of Two Cities by Charles Dickens: Harington holds this historical fiction novel in high regard. This literary classic is set in Paris and London during and before the French Revolution. Dickens masterfully tells a story of resurrection and transformation against a backdrop of social turmoil. Its exploration of themes such as justice, vengeance, and redemption continues to captivate modern readers.

'The Thorn Birds' by Colleen McCullough

Finally, The Thorn Birds by Colleen McCullough earns a spot on Harington's list for its captivating multi-generational saga set in the harsh wilderness of Australia's Outback. This epic tale weaves a complex tapestry of love, passion, ambition, and the weight of family legacy against the backdrop of Australia's unforgiving landscape. McCullough's masterful characterization and skillful plotting create an unforgettable reading experience.