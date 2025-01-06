What's the story

Toys, the cherished companions of childhood, frequently endure the rough-and-tumble of playtime.

Constantly replacing damaged toys can be costly and contribute to environmental waste.

This article delves into easy, wallet-friendly DIY fixes for common toy damages, prolonging their lifespan and saving you some cash.

Most of these methods require simple tools and materials, many of which you might already have at home or can be bought cheaply.