How to create a travel journal on a budget
What's the story
Creating a travel journal can be an enriching experience, letting you capture memories and moments from your journeys.
However, crafting one needn't be expensive. With a little creativity and resourcefulness, you can make a personalized travel journal without breaking the bank.
Here are some practical tips for creating a budget-friendly DIY travel journal that reflects your unique experiences and adventures.
Recycled supplies
Use recycled materials
One of the best ways to save money is to use recycled materials. Old notebooks or scrap papers or even cardboard, can be used as the base for your journal.
You can even reuse envelopes or paper bags for pockets in the journal. Not only does this save cost, but also gives your creation a unique touch.
By using what you have at home, you avoid waste and create something really personal.
Free resources
Incorporate free printables
The internet is teeming with free printables that can add an aesthetic value to your travel journal.
From maps and stickers to templates for journaling prompts, these resources are easily available on the internet for free.
Just print them out from your home printer or at a nearby library for nominal charges.
These additions can help organize your thoughts, add visual interest, without shelling out extra bucks.
Nature's touch
Utilize natural elements
Incorporating natural elements into your travel journal is both cost-effective and meaningful.
Collect small items like leaves, flowers, or sand during your travels to include in the pages of your journal.
Not only do these elements serve as tangible reminders of places you've visited, they also add texture and depth to each page.
Ensure any collected items are dry before placing them in the journal to prevent damage.
Personal artistry
Hand-drawn illustrations
Adding hand-drawn illustrations is an inexpensive way to personalize your travel journal even further.
Even if you aren't too sure about your drawing skills, simple sketches or doodles related to places visited or experiences had can add charm and character throughout its pages.
There is no need for fancy art supplies; basic pens or pencils will suffice in bringing these illustrations to life on paper.
Decorative tape
Use washi tape creatively
Washi tape is another affordable way to creatively decorate pages of a travel diary.
It comes in different colors and patterns, so you can pick something that suits any theme or style you want to go for.
Use washi tape borders around photos and notes to create sections and highlight important details without the hassle of expensive embellishments.
It adds flair while keeping things cheap and project completion time less.