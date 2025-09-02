Make scented sachets at home, we tell you how

Creating your own scented sachets can be an inexpensive way to freshen up your living space. These small, fragrant pouches are ideal for drawers, closets, even cars. Using simple materials and ingredients, you can craft personalized sachets that fit your scent preferences without burning a hole in your pocket. Here are some budget-friendly hacks to make DIY scented sachets at home with ease.

Tip 1 Use recycled fabric Instead of buying new fabric, consider using old clothes or linens that you no longer need. Cut them into small squares or rectangles to serve as the outer layer of your sachet. This not only saves money but also gives a second life to materials that might otherwise go unused.

Tip 2 Opt for dried flowers and herbs Dried flowers and herbs make the best fillers for your sachets. Lavender, rose petals, and chamomile are some of the favorite picks as they smell so good. You can dry them at home by hanging fresh flowers upside down in a cool, dark area or get them in bulk for a cheaper price than ready-made ones.

Tip 3 Essential oils add extra fragrance To enhance the fragrance of your sachets, add a few drops of essential oils in the blend of dried flowers/herbs, before closing them in the cloth pouch. Go for inexpensive and easily available essential oils like lavender, lemon and eucalyptus. These oils are easily available at most health stores or online, allowing you to give a personal touch to your sachets.

Tip 4 Secure with simple ties or stitching Once filled with fragrant materials, secure your sachet by tying it with string or ribbon from around the house. Alternatively, if you have basic sewing skills, stitch the edges together for a more polished look. Either way, both methods ensure that contents remain securely inside while allowing fragrance to permeate through the fabric.