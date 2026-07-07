How to waterproof your belongings during monsoon
What's the story
Monsoon season brings a lot of joy, but it also brings many challenges, especially when it comes to keeping things dry. Fortunately, there are some budget-friendly hacks that can help you waterproof your essentials without burning a hole in your pocket. These simple tricks can help you keep your belongings safe from water damage and make your life easier during the rainy season.
Tip 1
Use plastic bags for protection
Plastic bags are a cheap and easy way to keep your stuff dry. Just put your electronic gadgets, books, and other sensitive items inside plastic bags before heading out in the rain. This creates a barrier against moisture, keeping them safe from water damage. You can even use ziplock bags for smaller items like phones or wallets.
Tip 2
Apply wax on shoes
Applying wax on shoes is an old-school trick to make them water-resistant. Just take some candle wax or shoe polish and rub it all over the surface of your shoes. Then, use a hairdryer to melt the wax evenly on the shoe surface. This creates a protective layer that repels water, keeping your feet dry during monsoon walks.
Tip 3
Use waterproof spray on fabrics
Waterproof sprays are easily available and can be used on fabrics like jackets and backpacks to make them water-resistant. Just spray evenly over the fabric surface, and let it dry completely before using it outdoors. This hack is particularly useful for keeping clothes and bags dry during unexpected downpours.
Tip 4
Seal containers with tape
Sealing containers with tape is an easy way to keep them waterproof during monsoon adventures. Just wrap some plastic or duct tape around the lid of containers holding important items like documents or cosmetics. This keeps moisture from seeping in, keeping everything inside safe and dry, no matter how wet the weather gets outside.
Tip 5
Use rubber bands on jars
Rubber bands are a quick fix for keeping jars airtight and waterproof. Just wrap a rubber band around the lid of each jar before storing it in humid areas, like kitchens or bathrooms, during monsoons. This simple trick prevents condensation from forming inside jars, keeping the contents fresh and dry, even when the weather is damp and rainy outside.