Follow these simple tips

How to waterproof your belongings during monsoon

By Simran Jeet 03:19 pm Jul 07, 202603:19 pm

What's the story

Monsoon season brings a lot of joy, but it also brings many challenges, especially when it comes to keeping things dry. Fortunately, there are some budget-friendly hacks that can help you waterproof your essentials without burning a hole in your pocket. These simple tricks can help you keep your belongings safe from water damage and make your life easier during the rainy season.