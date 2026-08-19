How to set up an outdoor dining space in monsoon
What's the story
Monsoon brings a refreshing change in the air, but it can also make outdoor spaces a little tricky to manage. However, with the right decor ideas, you can make your outdoor dining area cozy and inviting without spending a fortune. Here are some budget-friendly ways to spruce up your space this monsoon, making it a perfect place for family and friends to gather.
Tip 1
Use waterproof cushions and covers
Investing in waterproof cushions and covers is a practical way to keep your seating comfortable during the rains.
These are usually made from materials that repel water, preventing them from getting soaked.
You can find affordable options online or at local stores.
Using these can extend the life of your furniture, while keeping your seating area inviting even when it's wet outside.
Tip 2
Incorporate indoor plants
Indoor plants are an easy way to liven up any space, including outdoor dining areas.
Choose plants that thrive in humid conditions, such as ferns or peace lilies. They not only add a splash of color, but also purify the air around you.
Placing them in weather-resistant pots ensures they withstand the monsoon without getting damaged.
Tip 3
String lights for ambiance
String lights can instantly elevate the mood of any outdoor setting by adding a warm glow during evening meals.
Opt for solar-powered or battery-operated lights to avoid dealing with electrical hazards during rains.
These lights are usually inexpensive and available in different designs, allowing you to customize your space according to your taste.
Tip 4
Use bamboo or rattan furniture
Bamboo or rattan furniture is not just budget-friendly, but also ideal for monsoon conditions.
These materials are naturally resistant to moisture, making them durable even in wet weather.
Plus, they add an earthy charm to your dining area that blends well with nature's beauty during the rainy season.
Tip 5
Create a canopy with tarps or umbrellas
Creating a canopy using tarps or umbrellas gives protection from direct rain while allowing airflow in your outdoor space.
Tarps are available in various sizes at affordable prices, making them perfect for covering larger areas if needed.
Umbrellas provide portable protection and can be easily moved around as per requirement.