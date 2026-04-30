How to insulate your home (without spending much)

Insulating your home is an effective way to save on energy bills, and it does not have to cost a fortune. With a few smart moves, you can improve your home's insulation without breaking the bank. Here are some practical tips to help you insulate your home affordably, keeping it warm in winters and cool in summers, all while saving money.

Weatherstripping Use weatherstripping for doors and windows Weatherstripping is an inexpensive yet effective way to seal gaps around doors and windows. By applying weatherstripping materials, you can prevent drafts from entering your home, which helps maintain a consistent indoor temperature. This simple fix can reduce energy loss by up to 20%, making it a worthwhile investment for any homeowner looking to improve insulation on a budget.

Window film Install reflective window film Reflective window film is another affordable option for boosting your home's insulation. The film reflects heat away during summer and retains warmth during winter, making it a versatile solution for year-round comfort. It is easy to install and can significantly reduce heat transfer through windows, potentially lowering cooling costs by up to 30%.

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Thermal curtains Use thermal curtains or blinds Thermal curtains or blinds provide an additional layer of insulation for your windows. They are designed to trap air between the fabric and the window, acting as a barrier against temperature changes outside. By using thermal window treatments, you can reduce heat loss by up to 25%, making them an economical choice for enhancing home efficiency.

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Sealing gaps Seal gaps with caulk or spray foam Sealing gaps around pipes, vents, and other openings in walls is crucial for preventing air leaks. Using caulk or spray foam is an inexpensive way to fill these gaps effectively. This measure helps keep conditioned air inside the house while keeping unwanted drafts out. Proper sealing can improve overall energy efficiency by up to 15%.