How to keep your windows waterproof during monsoon
What's the story
The monsoon season can be a tough time for homeowners, particularly when it comes to keeping windows waterproof. Leaky windows can lead to water damage and mold growth, making your home an uncomfortable place to live in. However, there are cost-effective ways to keep your windows waterproof without shelling out a fortune on repairs or replacements. Here are some practical tips and tricks to keep your windows dry this monsoon season.
Tip 1
Use weatherstripping tape
Weatherstripping tape is an inexpensive solution to seal gaps around windows.
It is easy to install and can be bought from most hardware stores at a low price.
By applying weatherstripping tape, you can minimize drafts and keep rainwater from seeping in through small gaps.
This simple fix can make a world of difference in keeping your home dry during monsoon.
Tip 2
Apply silicone sealant
Silicone sealant is a versatile product that can be used to fill cracks and gaps around window frames.
It is waterproof and flexible, making it perfect for areas exposed to moisture.
Applying silicone sealant is a DIY job that requires minimal tools and effort.
It creates a strong barrier against water infiltration, ensuring your windows remain leak-proof.
Tip 3
Install window film
Window film is an affordable way to add an extra layer of protection against water damage.
The film sticks directly onto the glass surface, creating a waterproof barrier without obstructing the view or natural light.
It comes in various styles and finishes, giving you the option of choosing one that matches your home decor, while keeping your windows safe from rain.
Tip 4
Use caulk around frames
Caulking is another effective way to seal gaps around window frames where water might enter during heavy rains.
Available in different types, including latex and silicone-based caulks, it provides flexibility based on your needs.
Applying caulk around frames ensures no moisture seeps through these vulnerable areas during monsoon seasons.
Tip 5
Regular maintenance checks
Regular maintenance checks are essential to keeping windows waterproof throughout the year, especially during the monsoon season, when the risk of leaks increases due to exposure to wind-driven rain and other harsh weather conditions.
Checking the seals, hinges, locks, and other window components can help identify potential issues early, allowing for timely repairs and preventing further damage.