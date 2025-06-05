Your 7-day itinerary to Bulgaria
What's the story
If you are someone who likes a heady mix of history and nature in your travels, Bulgaria is just the right place for you.
Check out this seven-day itinerary to explore the Eastern European country's illustrious cultural heritage and picturesque landscapes.
From ancient ruins to stunning mountains, Bulgaria will take you on an enriching journey through its history and modernity.
Sofia highlights
Discover Sofia's historical treasures
Start your journey at Sofia, the capital city dotted with historical landmarks.
Visit the Alexander Nevsky Cathedral, one of the largest Eastern Orthodox cathedrals in the world.
Visit the National Institute of Archaeology with Museum to learn about Bulgaria's ancient past.
Walk through the Vitosha Boulevard for a taste of local life, and enjoy stunning views of Vitosha Mountain from a distance.
Plovdiv exploration
Plovdiv: A cultural hub
Travel to Plovdiv, one of Europe's oldest cities, famous for its Roman amphitheater and pretty Old Town.
Take a stroll through cobblestone streets with colorful houses from the Bulgarian Revival period.
The city's vibrant arts scene is reflected in the number of galleries and cultural events taking place throughout the year.
Rila visit
Rila Monastery: A spiritual retreat
Next, head south to visit Rila Monastery, a UNESCO World Heritage site, nestled in the Rila Mountains.
This spiritual center is famous for its stunning frescoes and architectural beauty.
Do take time to explore the surrounding natural park, which features hiking trails showcasing Bulgaria's diverse flora and fauna.
Veliko Tarnovo tour
Veliko Tarnovo: Medieval marvels
Continue your journey to Veliko Tarnovo, also known as "The City of Tsars."
Explore Tsarevets Fortress, which rests atop a hill overlooking the Yantra River.
The fortress presents a glimpse into the medieval Bulgarian history, with its preserved walls and towers offering panoramic views of this historic city.
Coastal retreat
Black Sea coast relaxation
Conclude your trip by heading east towards Bulgaria's Black Sea coast.
Here, you can unwind on sandy beaches or explore coastal towns like Varna or Burgas.
These towns are known for their maritime charm, combined with modern amenities. They ensure relaxation after days filled with exploration inland across this fascinating country's landscape.