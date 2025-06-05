Start your day with cinnamon apricot porridge
What's the story
Cinnamon apricot porridge makes for a quick and nutritious breakfast option, which takes just five minutes to prepare.
The dish combines the natural sweetness of apricots with the warm spice of cinnamon, making for a comforting meal to kickstart your day.
Packed with fiber and essential nutrients, this porridge gives an energy boost to keep you going through the morning.
Ideal for a fast yet wholesome breakfast fix!
Essentials
Ingredients you need
To prepare this porridge, all you need is rolled oats, dried apricots, a dash of ground cinnamon, milk (or a plant-based alternative), and a pinch of salt.
All these ingredients are easily available in most kitchens and are inexpensive.
Rolled oats form the base, while dried apricots provide sweetness without any added sugar.
Ground cinnamon elevates flavor and aroma.
Easy cooking
Simple preparation steps
Start by chopping the dried apricots into small pieces so they can be evenly distributed throughout the porridge.
In a saucepan, mix oats, chopped apricots, milk or its alternative, ground cinnamon, and salt.
Cook on medium heat, stirring occasionally, until it thickens to your liking—generally around five minutes.
Health boost
Nutritional benefits
This porridge comes with a host of health benefits, thanks to its ingredients.
Oats are fiber-rich, which is good for digestion and keeps blood sugar levels stable.
Apricots are a good source of vitamins A and C, and potassium, which are beneficial for heart health.
Cinnamon has antioxidant properties that may help with inflammation.
Personal touches
Tips for customization
Feel free to customize your porridge by adding toppings like nuts or seeds for extra crunchiness, or fresh fruits such as bananas or berries for additional flavor variety without compromising nutritional value significantly.
Adjust sweetness using honey if needed, but remember moderation is key when adding sweeteners.