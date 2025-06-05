What's the story

Cinnamon apricot porridge makes for a quick and nutritious breakfast option, which takes just five minutes to prepare.

The dish combines the natural sweetness of apricots with the warm spice of cinnamon, making for a comforting meal to kickstart your day.

Packed with fiber and essential nutrients, this porridge gives an energy boost to keep you going through the morning.

Ideal for a fast yet wholesome breakfast fix!