Try these Indian breakfasts for healthy mornings
What's the story
Indian street breakfasts are a delightful combination of flavors and textures, perfect to kickstart a healthy morning.
Not only are they delicious, they're also loaded with nutrients to empower your day ahead.
And with such a huge range, we all can have our pick.
This article explores popular options that are nutritious and fulfilling, just right for those seeking a wholesome start.
Flattened rice
Poha: A light and nutritious option
Poha is a popular breakfast dish prepared out of flattened rice, usually cooked with turmeric, mustard seeds, and green peas.
Light yet filling, it offers carbohydrates without being too heavy on the stomach. The addition of veggies like onions and potatoes makes it more nutritious.
Poha is usually garnished with fresh coriander leaves and lemon juice, adding freshness to this simple yet delicious dish.
Fermented rice cakes
Idli: Steamed goodness
Idli, a South Indian staple breakfast item, is soft and mildly flavored.
Prepared from fermented rice and lentil batter, idlis are steamed and not fried/baked, making them low-cal.
They are also rich in protein as lentils are used for preparation.
Idlis are typically served with coconut chutney or sambar, which adds taste as well as other nutrients.
Semolina dish
Upma: A versatile delight
Upma is prepared using semolina or coarse rice flour cooked with spices like mustard seeds and curry leaves and vegetables like carrots or peas for extra nutrition.
The dish can be customized to your liking by adding nuts or other vegetables, while cooking it in minimum oil makes it healthy but tasty.
Spongy savory cake
Dhokla: Fermented snack turned breakfast
Though dhokla hails from Gujarat, it has become a favorite across India because of its unique taste profile--sweet-and-sour--in spongy cakes made mainly using fermented chickpea flour (besan).
The fact that these cakes are steamed and not fried makes them light, while fermentation makes them easily digestible and provides gut-friendly probiotics when eaten regularly during breakfast time.