Love chickpeas? You'll enjoy this recipe (takes just 5 minutes!)
What's the story
If you're running short of time, a five-minute chickpea breakfast salad with fresh herbs is a nutritious and quick option for those busy mornings.
The protein-rich benefits of chickpeas with the refreshing taste of fresh herbs make this dish both satisfying and healthy.
The simplicity of this recipe lets you prepare a wholesome meal without spending much time in the kitchen, starting your day on a positive note.
Essentials
Ingredients you need
To make this salad, you'll need canned or cooked chickpeas, fresh parsley, mint leaves, lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper.
The ingredients are easily available at most grocery stores and offer a combination of flavors that go well together.
This combination of elements guarantees that your breakfast is both tasty and nourishing.
Fast prep
Quick preparation steps
Start by rinsing the chickpeas really well (if using canned ones) to get rid of extra sodium.
Chop the parsley and mint leaves finely.
In a bowl, mix chickpeas with the chopped herbs. Drizzle lemon juice and olive oil on the mixture. Season with salt and pepper according to taste.
Toss everything together until well mixed.
Health boost
Nutritional benefits
Chickpeas make for a great source of plant-based protein and fiber, which keep you energized all day long.
Fresh herbs like parsley are high in vitamins A and C, and mint is known to aid digestion.
Olive oil delivers healthy fats that are important for heart health, while lemon juice adds vitamin C to enhance immunity.
Custom touches
Tips for personalization
Feel free to add in other ingredients such as diced cucumbers or tomatoes for extra crunch, or flavor variations such as cumin powder for an earthy touch.
Adjust seasoning according to personal preference; some might prefer more lemon juice or additional spices like paprika for added heat.