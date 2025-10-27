Bungee jumping from Victoria Falls: What to know

Bungee jumping from Victoria Falls Bridge offers a thrilling experience for adventure seekers. The jump provides stunning views of one of the world's largest waterfalls and an adrenaline rush like no other. Situated between Zimbabwe and Zambia , the bridge stands at a height of 111 meters, making it one of the highest commercial bungee jumps in the world. Here's everything you need to know about this amazing adventure.

Preparation Preparing for your jump Before you make your jump, it is important to prepare well. Wear comfortable clothes that are secure and won't fly around during the jump. Make sure you have closed shoes on, as open footwear may not be allowed. Listen carefully to safety instructions given by the staff, who will guide you through every step of the process.

Safety first Understanding safety measures Safety is paramount when it comes to bungee jumping at Victoria Falls Bridge. The operators use state-of-the-art equipment and follow strict safety protocols to ensure every jump is safe. Jumpers are harnessed securely before taking off, and regular equipment checks are done to ensure everything is in order. These measures give you peace of mind as you prepare for your jump.

Experience What to expect during your jump As you take off from Victoria Falls Bridge, expect an exhilarating free fall followed by a rebound that will leave you breathless. The view of the waterfall below adds an extra layer of excitement to this already thrilling experience. You'll feel weightless for a few seconds before being gently pulled back up by the bungee cord.