Bungee jumping on your list? Here are the best places

Bungee jumping is an exciting adventure sport, which draws adrenaline junkies across the globe. From ancient rituals to modern-day free-fall from dizzying heights, bungee jumping has come a long way. Here are some of the most thrilling bungee jumping spots in the world, and what makes each of them unique and thrilling. Whether you're a pro or a first-timer, these places won't disappoint.

Nevis Bungy New Zealand's Nevis Bungy: A must-visit thrill Located in Queenstown, New Zealand's Nevis Bungy is one of the world's highest bungee jumps at mind-numbing 134 meters. The jump presents stunning views of mountains and valleys around, making it the most sought after option for adventure junkies. One can reach the site through a cable car ride over rough terrain, contributing to the thrill. Famous for its safety standards and trained staff, Nevis Bungy makes for an unforgettable leap into nature's beauty.

Verzasca Dam Switzerland's Verzasca Dam: A scenic plunge Standing at a height of 220 meters, Switzerland's Verzasca Dam is famous for its scenic bungee jumps. The dam was featured in a famous movie scene, giving jumpers awe-inspiring views of lush landscapes and clear waters. Located in Ticino, the dam's picture-perfect surroundings make the jump all the more enjoyable, making it a globally desired spot for thrill-seekers.

Bloukrans Bridge South Africa's Bloukrans Bridge: An iconic leap Bloukrans Bridge in South Africa is one of the world's highest commercial bridge jumps (216m above sea level). Located on Garden Route National Park along the borderlines of Western Cape Province near Nature's Valley townships, this place is a favorite for adventure junkies looking for some heart-stopping fun in the lap of nature. As they jump downwards towards riverbanks below, indigenous forests lie spread open beneath them.

Macau Tower Macau Tower: Urban adventure awaits Soaring at 233 meters, Macau Tower offers an unparalleled urban adventure within the Asia-Pacific's limits. Known to the world as a casino hub, it also boasts of some entertainment like skywalks on its observation deck. Here, visitors enjoy panoramic views of the skyline before daring to jump off the tower into the air below.