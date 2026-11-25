Doing burpees? Follow these 5 tips for better results
What's the story
Burpees are a well-known exercise that combines strength and cardiovascular training. This full-body workout is a staple in many fitness routines, thanks to its ability to build endurance and strength. By adding burpees to your routine, you can improve your overall fitness without needing any equipment. Here are five ways to enhance your fitness with burpees, each offering unique benefits to help you achieve your health goals.
Tip 1
Start with proper form
Starting with the proper form is essential to get the most out of burpees and avoid injuries.
Begin in a standing position, drop into a squat with hands on the ground, kick your feet back into a plank position, do a push-up (if you're up for it), return to the squat position, and jump up explosively.
Proper form ensures you engage the right muscles and get the most out of every rep.
Tip 2
Incorporate variations
To keep things interesting and challenge different muscle groups, try incorporating variations of the basic burpee.
Some popular variations include adding a push-up or performing a tuck jump instead of a regular jump at the end.
These variations can help target different areas of your body while keeping your workout routine dynamic.
Tip 3
Focus on breathing techniques
Proper breathing techniques are key to maximizing performance during burpees.
Inhale deeply as you prepare for each movement, and exhale forcefully during exertion phases like jumping or pushing up from the ground.
Controlled breathing helps maintain energy levels throughout the workout, and improves overall endurance.
Tip 4
Set achievable goals
Setting achievable goals is key to staying motivated when adding burpees into your fitness regimen.
Start by determining how many reps or sets you want to do in each session, then gradually increase these numbers as you get stronger over time.
Tracking progress will give you a sense of accomplishment and encourage you to keep going.
Tip 5
Combine burpees with other exercises
Combining burpees with other exercises can make your workouts even more effective by targeting multiple muscle groups at once, while boosting cardiovascular benefits.
Pair them with exercises like squats or lunges for lower body strength, or planks for core stability.
This combination ensures a comprehensive workout that addresses various fitness aspects.