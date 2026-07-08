How to repair wobbly cabinet hinges
What's the story
Wobbly cabinet hinges can be a major annoyance, making your cabinets look uneven and hard to use. But fixing them is easier than you think. With a few simple steps, you can have your cabinets working like new. This guide will take you through the process of identifying the problem and offer practical solutions to fix those pesky hinges without having to call a professional.
Tip 1
Tightening loose screws
Often, wobbly hinges are the result of loose screws. Start by checking all screws on the hinge plates and tightening them with a screwdriver. Make sure not to overtighten, as it may strip the wood or damage the hinge. If the screw holes are stripped, use wood filler or toothpicks to fill them before reinserting the screws for a more secure fit.
Tip 2
Replacing worn-out hinges
If your cabinet hinges are old and worn out, replacing them may be the best option. Choose new hinges that match the size and style of your existing ones for an easy installation. Remove old hinges by unscrewing them from both the door and cabinet frame. Attach new ones by aligning them properly and securing them with screws.
Tip 3
Adjusting hinge positions
Sometimes, adjusting the position of the hinge can fix alignment issues causing wobbliness. Loosen the screws slightly on each hinge plate and adjust their position until the door is aligned properly with the cabinet frame. Once aligned, retighten all screws securely.
Tip 4
Lubricating hinges for smooth operation
To ensure smooth operation and reduce wear on your cabinet hinges, apply lubricant regularly. Use a silicone-based spray or oil designed specifically for metal parts. Lightly spray or apply oil directly onto each hinge joint while moving it back and forth gently to distribute evenly.
Tip 5
Using hinge shims for alignment issues
If adjusting screw positions doesn't solve alignment problems completely, try using shims behind hinge plates instead. These thin pieces of material help correct minor misalignments without replacing entire hardware sets altogether, making them an ideal solution when other methods fall short.