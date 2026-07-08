Often, wobbly hinges are the result of loose screws

How to repair wobbly cabinet hinges

By Vinita Jain 09:36 am Jul 08, 202609:36 am

What's the story

Wobbly cabinet hinges can be a major annoyance, making your cabinets look uneven and hard to use. But fixing them is easier than you think. With a few simple steps, you can have your cabinets working like new. This guide will take you through the process of identifying the problem and offer practical solutions to fix those pesky hinges without having to call a professional.