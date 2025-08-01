What are caffeine pouches? Why are teens turning to them? 

A growing number of American teenagers are using caffeine pouches for an energy boost, a trend that could soon spread to the UK . These small teabag-like pouches are placed between the lip and gum, delivering a quick caffeine hit directly into the bloodstream. Some social media influencers have even started promoting these products as performance enhancers for gym-goers or study aids for students preparing for exams.

Health concerns Young people may have less tolerance to caffeine Dr. Rob van Dam from George Washington University has warned that a single caffeine pouch can contain as much caffeine as two cups of regular coffee. This high concentration could lead to overconsumption and adverse side effects, especially since the effects of caffeine are felt within minutes and can last for hours. He cautioned BBC News that young people may have lower caffeine tolerance, which could lead to emergency room visits if consumed in excess.

Athletic use How does caffeine work? Caffeine is a stimulant that makes you feel more alert and less sleepy by affecting the brain and nervous system. It has become one of the most commonly used supplements among athletes as it helps them feel less fatigued during exercise. Lewis James from Loughborough University explained to BBC News that caffeine blocks the adenosine receptors in the nerves, causing the brain to perceive less pain and fatigue.

Health risks Risks of high caffeine consumption High levels of caffeine can affect other body systems, including the cardiovascular system, which could be dangerous. It can lead to a rapid heart rate, abnormal heart rhythms, seizures, and in rare cases even death from excess caffeine consumption. Some people are more sensitive to caffeine than others and may experience nausea, anxiety or irritability at lower doses.

Safety limits Safe levels of caffeine for adults and children For most healthy adults, up to 400mg of caffeine a day is considered safe, which is roughly four cups of instant coffee. However, pregnant women are advised to cut their daily intake by half to 200mg or less. Children and teenagers are also more vulnerable to the risks and potential overdose from high caffeine consumption.

Expert advice Experts warn of overdose dangers in new products Dr. van Dam has advised caution as it can be easy to overdose on caffeine, given its presence in many drinks and some foods. He warned that, unlike coffee, it's easier to overdose with these products, especially if young people are also consuming energy drinks. Some products have been found in labs to contain more caffeine than what is claimed on their labels.