Camel trekking through Chad's Ennedi Plateau

By Simran Jeet Dec 19, 2024

What's the story If you are seeking adventure and want to travel to lesser-known parts of Africa, Chad's Ennedi Plateau is calling you. This trip is not just about reaching your destination, it's about immersing yourself in the ancient rhythms of travel, connecting with the land and its history in a way few modern journeys offer.

Preparing for your journey

Before setting off on a camel trek across the Ennedi Plateau, it's important to ensure you're adequately prepared. This means getting all necessary vaccinations advised for travel in Chad, securing a visa, and making sure you have comprehensive travel insurance. Packing should be done mindfully. High SPF sunscreen, hats for sun protection, lightweight long-sleeve clothing to shield against sunburns and bites, and sufficient water bottles to maintain hydration are musts.

Understanding camel trekking basics

Most of us have never heard of camel trekking. These creatures are perfectly adapted for the desert but need special handling skills. You will receive training on how to ride and interact with your camel before the trip. It's crucial to wear loose, comfortable clothes and solid shoes since you'll be spending several hours each day either riding or walking alongside your camel.

Navigating the terrain

The Ennedi Plateau is a landscape of stark contrasts, with sweeping deserts, dramatic sandstone towers, and natural arches that defy gravity. Expert guides ensure you traverse this challenging landscape safely, whether you're crossing soft dunes or clambering up rocky outcrops. Depending on the weather and your pace, you can expect to cover 10 km to 20 km each day.

Discovering ancient artifacts

A highlight of the trek through the Ennedi Plateau is the discovery of ancient petroglyphs etched into rock faces by long-vanished civilizations. These timeless works of art provide a fascinating window into the region's past and the lives of its earliest people, stretching back thousands of years. Knowledgeable guides will help decipher these petroglyphs, weaving tales that animate the ancient images.

Essential tips for responsible travel

Traveling responsibly in these pristine environments is of utmost importance. Always adhere to your guide's rules regarding waste disposal and interactions with wildlife. Opt for biodegradable products wherever possible and ensure to carry all trash back with you for proper disposal in urban areas. Showing respect for local customs and traditions is also vital when interacting with the nomadic communities residing within this vast landscape.