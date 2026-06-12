Follow this guide

Lesotho's Maluti Mountains: A canyoning gem

By Simran Jeet 12:39 pm Jun 12, 202612:39 pm

What's the story

Canyoning in Lesotho's Maluti Mountains is an adventure like no other, combining the thrill of navigating through canyons with the stunning beauty of the region. The activity involves descending into steep, narrow valleys, often filled with water, using techniques such as climbing, jumping, and swimming. The Maluti Mountains provide a unique landscape that makes this experience both challenging and rewarding for adventure enthusiasts.