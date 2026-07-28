Cape Verde: The Atlantic's diving hotspot
What's the story
Cape Verde, a stunning archipelago off the northwest coast of Africa, is a diver's paradise. The islands are famous for their unique underwater volcanic landscapes, which attract divers from all over the world. The rich marine life, and the geological features make it an amazing place for both novice and experienced divers. Here's all you need to know about diving in Cape Verde's volcanic wonders.
#1
Discovering volcanic formations
Cape Verde's underwater terrain is dotted with fascinating volcanic formations. These structures are the result of ancient volcanic activity, which shaped the ocean floor.
Divers can explore caves, arches, and lava tubes that provide a glimpse into the Earth's geological history.
The formations not only create an intriguing environment but also serve as habitats for various marine species.
#2
Marine biodiversity in Cape Verde
The waters around Cape Verde are teeming with marine life.
Divers can expect to encounter a variety of fish species, sea turtles, and even occasional sightings of dolphins or sharks.
The islands' location along major oceanic currents contributes to this rich biodiversity by bringing nutrients that support a vibrant ecosystem.
#3
Best diving spots in Cape Verde
Some of the best diving spots in Cape Verde include Sal Island's Shark Bay and Santa Maria Beach. These places are known for their clear waters, and abundant marine life.
Another great spot is Boavista Island's Praia de Chaves, where divers can explore colorful reefs and intriguing rock formations.
Tip 1
Tips for safe diving experiences
For safe diving experiences in Cape Verde, it is essential to check weather conditions and currents before heading out.
It is advisable to dive with a buddy or as part of a guided tour, especially if you are not familiar with the area.
Proper equipment maintenance is also important to ensure safety underwater.