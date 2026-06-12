Almond cardamom cookies are a delicious twist to the classic cookie

Try these cardamom-almond desserts today

By Vinita Jain 09:20 am Jun 12, 202609:20 am

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Cardamom and almonds are two ingredients that can take your desserts to the next level. The aromatic spice of cardamom and the nutty flavor of almonds make an irresistible combination. Here are five dessert ideas that use these ingredients, giving you a unique twist to traditional sweets. Whether you want to impress guests or just want to indulge yourself, these recipes are sure to delight.