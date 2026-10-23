Add a hint of cardamom to these delicious dishes
What's the story
Cardamom, with its unique flavor and aroma, is a spice that can elevate any dish. Famous for its sweet and spicy notes, cardamom is a staple in many cuisines around the world. Be it desserts or savory dishes, cardamom can add a whole new dimension to your cooking. Here are five delightful dishes that highlight the magic of cardamom.
Dish 1
Cardamom-infused rice pudding
Rice pudding is a classic dessert that gets an exotic twist with cardamom.
The creamy texture of rice pudding, combined with the fragrant spice, makes for a comforting treat.
To prepare this dish, cook rice in milk until soft and creamy. Add sugar and crushed cardamom pods for flavor.
Garnish with nuts like almonds or pistachios for added texture.
Dish 2
Spiced cardamom tea
Cardamom tea is a refreshing beverage that can be enjoyed hot or cold.
Start by boiling water with black tea leaves and crushed cardamom pods. Add milk and sweeten with sugar or honey to taste.
This aromatic drink not only warms you up but also offers numerous health benefits associated with cardamom.
Dish 3
Cardamom-flavored cookies
Cookies flavored with cardamom are an ideal treat for those who love baking.
Mix flour, butter, sugar, and baking powder to form a dough.
Add ground cardamom to the mixture before shaping into small balls and baking them until golden brown.
These cookies go well with tea or coffee.
Dish 4
Savory cardamom rice pilaf
Cardamom rice pilaf is a fragrant side dish that pairs well with curries or stews.
Sauté onions in oil until translucent before adding basmati rice, along with whole spices like cinnamon sticks and green cardamom pods.
Cook everything together until the grains are fluffy and infused with spice flavors.
Dish 5
Aromatic cardamom custard
Custard infused with cardamom offers an elegant dessert option for special occasions.
Heat milk gently while whisking in sugar until dissolved.
Slowly add a cornstarch slurry to thicken the mixture over low heat, stirring continuously.
Finally, incorporate ground cardamom for an aromatic finish before chilling the custard in the refrigerator.